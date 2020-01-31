First American Trust FSB Makes New $3.14 Million Investment in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

First American Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANTM traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.37. The stock had a trading volume of 109,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $298.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $227.16 and a fifty-two week high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $314.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.21.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,628,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $3,056,298.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,162,767.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,918,990 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

