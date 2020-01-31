First American Trust FSB Makes New Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 268.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wolfe Research cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.88.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $3.43 on Friday, hitting $116.29. 2,477,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,421,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $92.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $123.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.26 and its 200 day moving average is $112.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

