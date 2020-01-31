First American Trust FSB Purchases 2,382 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 192,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 10.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 20.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 26,606 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 48.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 42.2% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

NYSE WY traded down $1.28 on Friday, reaching $28.79. The company had a trading volume of 531,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,204. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.07 and its 200-day moving average is $28.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.19 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank set a $28.50 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.64.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.