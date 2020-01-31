First American Trust FSB Purchases Shares of 7,035 iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 108,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $34.41. 4,164,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.87.

