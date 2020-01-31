First American Trust FSB Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

First American Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.4% of First American Trust FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.31. 5,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,281. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.22. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $103.58 and a 12 month high of $121.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.