First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.67

First Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FNLC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.67 and traded as high as $29.20. First Bancorp shares last traded at $28.61, with a volume of 440 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FNLC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th.

In related news, CEO Tony C. Mckim sold 7,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $202,841.76. 6.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 607.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC)

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

