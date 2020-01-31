First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

First Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 16.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of FRBA stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $10.70. 68,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,050. The firm has a market cap of $193.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.40. First Bank has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $11.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.68 million for the quarter. First Bank had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 7.83%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

