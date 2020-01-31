First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. First Busey had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $103.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.91 million.

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.79. 3,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,093. First Busey has a 52-week low of $23.44 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.16.

Get First Busey alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. First Busey’s payout ratio is presently 40.93%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BUSE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley upgraded First Busey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Busey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.