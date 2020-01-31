First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Announces Earnings Results

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, reports. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $431.52 million during the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $539.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $530.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.02. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.14. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $381.50 and a 12 month high of $542.12.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCNCA shares. ValuEngine downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.
