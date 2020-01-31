First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Announces Earnings Results

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, reports. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $431.52 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $539.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $530.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.02. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.14. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $381.50 and a 12 month high of $542.12.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,984,000 after purchasing an additional 16,081 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,407,000 after buying an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 113,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,556,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,955,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. 45.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCNCA shares. ValuEngine downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.