First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Defiance Financial Corp. is a unitary thrift holding company that, through its subsidiaries focuses on traditional banking, mortgage banking, and property and casualty, life and group health insurance products. Their traditional banking activities include originating and servicing residential, commercial, and consumer loans and providing a broad range of depository services. “

Get First Defiance Financial alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of FDEF stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.29. 11,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,874. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. First Defiance Financial has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $32.39. The company has a market capitalization of $593.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.99.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.35 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First Defiance Financial will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. First Defiance Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

In other news, EVP Timothy K. Harris sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $89,204.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $30,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,531 shares of company stock valued at $140,449 in the last three months. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDEF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Defiance Financial in the second quarter valued at $2,490,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in First Defiance Financial by 242.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,684 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 61,381 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in First Defiance Financial by 13,221.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 26,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 26,575 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Defiance Financial by 73.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,055 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in First Defiance Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $689,000. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Defiance Financial (FDEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Defiance Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Defiance Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.