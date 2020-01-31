First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) Short Interest Down 8.8% in January

First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,200 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the December 31st total of 145,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of FLIC traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.18. First of Long Island has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $627.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.65.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 28.03%. The company had revenue of $27.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First of Long Island will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.17%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

In other First of Long Island news, CEO Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,965.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First of Long Island in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 1,428.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 222,317 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 129,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 17,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

