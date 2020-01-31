First Quadrant L P CA Cuts Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 60.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.79. The stock had a trading volume of 24,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,165. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $84.28 and a 1-year high of $97.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.70. The company has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.08%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from to in a research note on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.58.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

