First Quadrant L P CA Has $564,000 Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

First Quadrant L P CA cut its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,532 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 4,268 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 234.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 542 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

AKAM traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $93.76. 60,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,982. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.08 and its 200-day moving average is $88.36. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.57. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $97.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $709.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $2,198,939.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,939.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Gemmell sold 10,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $863,577.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

