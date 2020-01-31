First Quadrant L P CA Has $6.79 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,438 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,781 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in Intel by 18.9% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 12.1% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Intel by 329.4% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

Intel stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,397,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,507,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,461 shares of company stock worth $4,369,107. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

