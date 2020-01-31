First Quadrant L P CA Increases Stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBSS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 714.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.78, for a total transaction of $103,468.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,960.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Howard Brandeisky sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $174,326.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,925 shares in the company, valued at $699,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,128 shares of company stock worth $1,200,413. 22.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.68. 10,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,779. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.02 and its 200 day moving average is $92.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $952.49 million, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.90. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.06 and a 52-week high of $107.86.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $246.42 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 21.27%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

