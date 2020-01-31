First Quadrant L P CA Makes New Investment in VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:UWT)

First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:UWT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN during the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,845,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN alerts:

Shares of UWT traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.48. 179,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,843,325. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.08. VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $24.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:UWT).

Receive News & Ratings for VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.