First Quadrant L P CA Sells 64,307 Shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 82.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,307 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Berry Global Group by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 250,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after acquiring an additional 145,927 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 87,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 16,291 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 162,800 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,510,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,306,000 after purchasing an additional 325,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 73,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,451 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.30.

NYSE:BERY traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.05. 763,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,011. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.82 and its 200-day moving average is $43.75. Berry Global Group Inc has a 12-month low of $36.98 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

