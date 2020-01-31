First Quadrant L P CA Takes $100,000 Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,300 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 83,806 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 33,283 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,759,389 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 429,353 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 253,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 62,106 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 360,954 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares during the last quarter.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Shares of SWN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.52. 85,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,234,852. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $822.78 million, a P/E ratio of 0.76, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Several brokerages have commented on SWN. Capital One Financial raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Johnson Rice downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.15.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.