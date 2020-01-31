First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMB) Shares Down 0.6%

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMB)’s share price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.40 and last traded at $38.43, approximately 949 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 105,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.68.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.57.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit