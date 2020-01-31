First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NYSEARCA:FEUZ) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NYSEARCA:FEUZ)’s share price was down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.64 and last traded at $39.91, approximately 17,358 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 8,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.16.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average of $38.93.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit