First Trust International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:FPXI) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of First Trust International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:FPXI) were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.11 and last traded at $40.11, approximately 208 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.72.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.41.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.