First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FLN) Trading Down 1.4%

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FLN)’s share price traded down 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.51 and last traded at $22.56, 54 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.88.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average of $21.10.

