First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FLN) Trading Down 1.4%

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FLN)’s share price traded down 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.51 and last traded at $22.56, 54 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.88.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average of $21.10.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.