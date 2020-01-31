First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYT) Shares Down 2.5%

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYT)’s share price traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.02 and last traded at $35.02, 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 11,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.90.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.24.

