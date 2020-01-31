FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) Announces Earnings Results

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. FirstCash updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.32-4.51 EPS and its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.85-0.95 EPS.

NYSE FCFS opened at $87.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.94. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $106.80.

Get FirstCash alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

FCFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities downgraded FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.