Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,010,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 14,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $2,005,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,364 shares in the company, valued at $7,837,845.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $2,964,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,558,569.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,741,890 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $11,438,995,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 44.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,452,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234,231 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 5.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,949,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,791,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,676 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 3,894.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 950,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,445,000 after purchasing an additional 926,545 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 670.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,035,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,288,000 after purchasing an additional 901,305 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV stock opened at $121.23 on Friday. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $81.62 and a twelve month high of $122.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $81.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FISV. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.62.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

