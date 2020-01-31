Fiserv Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FISV)

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 4,528 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,622% compared to the average volume of 263 put options.

In other Fiserv news, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $2,005,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,837,845.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $3,428,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 326,103 shares in the company, valued at $37,267,050.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,741,890. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 70.5% in the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv stock traded down $2.32 on Friday, reaching $118.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $81.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.05. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $81.62 and a twelve month high of $122.93.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.62.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit