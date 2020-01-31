Fiserv Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 4,528 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,622% compared to the average volume of 263 put options.

In other Fiserv news, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $2,005,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,837,845.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $3,428,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 326,103 shares in the company, valued at $37,267,050.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,741,890. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 70.5% in the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv stock traded down $2.32 on Friday, reaching $118.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $81.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.05. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $81.62 and a twelve month high of $122.93.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.62.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

