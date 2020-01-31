Flash Price Hits $0.0031 on Major Exchanges (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Flash has a total market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $177.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Flash has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $286.74 or 0.03038867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00195292 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00122650 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Flash Coin Profile

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

