Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.8-6.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.92 billion.Flex also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.30-0.34 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLEX. ValuEngine lowered Flex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Flex from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,066,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,010. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.57, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.84. Flex has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Flex had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Flex’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Flex will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher Collier sold 23,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $298,036.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,138,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,217,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 15,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $203,425.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,826 shares of company stock worth $1,901,232. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

