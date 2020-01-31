Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.8-6.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.92 billion.Flex also updated its Q4 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.30-0.34 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLEX. ValuEngine lowered Flex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Flex from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,066,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,010. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.57, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.84. Flex has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Flex had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Flex’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Flex will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher Collier sold 23,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $298,036.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,138,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,217,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 15,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $203,425.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,826 shares of company stock worth $1,901,232. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit