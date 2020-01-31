FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GQRE) Stock Price Down 0.2%

FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GQRE)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $65.79 and last traded at $65.95, approximately 11,043 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 19,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.05.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.99.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund during the third quarter worth $181,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund by 3.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund by 8.2% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund in the third quarter valued at $561,000.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.