FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.99 and last traded at $25.99, approximately 303 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 42,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.93.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund stock. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management owned about 0.20% of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.