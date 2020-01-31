FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Stock Price Up 0.1%

FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $75.97 and last traded at $75.97, 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 28,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.93.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 81.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 44.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $573,000.

