Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Releases Earnings Results

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $46.22 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ FFIC traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,386. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.78. Flushing Financial has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $23.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FFIC. Zacks Investment Research cut Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Flushing Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flushing Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

