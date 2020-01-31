Ford Financial Group Inc. Purchases 375 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ford Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.3% of Ford Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ford Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $137.25 per share, with a total value of $2,003,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,330.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $413,356.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,219.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,800 shares of company stock worth $23,657,732. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $135.89 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $98.09 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $421.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. UBS Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

