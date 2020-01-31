Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 673,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 640,600 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

NASDAQ FWRD traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,426. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $72.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,208,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,939,000 after purchasing an additional 16,895 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Forward Air in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,041,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 309,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in Forward Air by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 309,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,692,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 168,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 target price on shares of Forward Air and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

