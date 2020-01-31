Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0499 per share on Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

FLMI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.77. The company had a trading volume of 11,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952. Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $24.49 and a 52 week high of $25.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average of $25.57.

