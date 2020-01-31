Fuller, Smith & Turner’s (FSTA) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) in a report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 950 ($12.50) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 915 ($12.04).

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FSTA. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a report on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fuller, Smith & Turner currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,180 ($15.52).

Fuller, Smith & Turner stock traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 952 ($12.52). 3,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,456. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a 52-week low of GBX 882 ($11.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,250 ($16.44). The stock has a market capitalization of $308.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 958.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,043.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Fuller, Smith & Turner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.04%.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Company Profile

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

