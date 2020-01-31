Fundamentun LLC Acquires 357 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays set a $218.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.44.

NYSE SPG traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.17. The company had a trading volume of 102,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,774. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.91. The company has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. Simon Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $136.10 and a twelve month high of $186.44.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($1.28). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 66.93% and a net margin of 40.23%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

