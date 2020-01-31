Fundamentun LLC Acquires 620 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in United Technologies by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,124,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 56,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,678,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert F. Leduc sold 33,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $4,877,056.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,152,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,461 shares of company stock worth $9,207,027. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of United Technologies from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.75.

Shares of UTX stock traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.82. 2,262,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,350,688. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.83. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $117.63 and a 1-year high of $155.53. The company has a market cap of $131.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

