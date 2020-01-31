Fundamentun LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $90,000.

VWO traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $41.92. The company had a trading volume of 799,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,991,993. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.98 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.23.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

