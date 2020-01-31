Fundamentun LLC Increases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fundamentun LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 102.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,289 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 57,620 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.54. 509,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,225,084. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.78. The company has a market cap of $170.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Nomura restated a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Read More: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.