Fundamentun LLC Invests $391,000 in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 45,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,500,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,908,000 after purchasing an additional 31,515 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $1,265,419.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,266.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.28, for a total value of $1,757,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,374.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,675 shares of company stock worth $31,530,718. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.38.

Shares of EW traded down $14.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.91. The stock had a trading volume of 222,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,382. The company has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52 week low of $163.08 and a 52 week high of $247.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.44 and a 200 day moving average of $226.49.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

