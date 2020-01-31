Fundamentun LLC Purchases 2,067 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Fundamentun LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,540 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s makes up 1.0% of Fundamentun LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 7,088 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski acquired 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.82.

MCD traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,819,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,137. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $173.41 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The stock has a market cap of $161.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

Mcdonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

