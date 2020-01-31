Fundamentun LLC Purchases 990 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Fundamentun LLC increased its position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PPL by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,048,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,862,119,000 after purchasing an additional 937,714 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PPL by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,103,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,215,277,000 after buying an additional 281,648 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in PPL by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,704,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,694,000 after acquiring an additional 64,256 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in PPL by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,595,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,699,000 after acquiring an additional 424,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,988,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,671,000 after acquiring an additional 20,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

In other PPL news, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $466,211.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,423.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $13,349,381.76. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $36.24. 2,461,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,129,220. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.57. PPL Corp has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $36.83. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.66.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). PPL had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

PPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Macquarie raised PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.79.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

