FY2019 EPS Estimates for Retail Properties of America Inc Increased by Analyst (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.06.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $119.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Retail Properties of America’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE:RPAI opened at $12.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69. Retail Properties of America has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 369.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.