FY2019 EPS Estimates for Retail Properties of America Inc Increased by Analyst (NYSE:RPAI)

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.06.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $119.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Retail Properties of America’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE:RPAI opened at $12.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69. Retail Properties of America has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 369.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

Earnings History and Estimates for Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI)

