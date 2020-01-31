FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Issued By DA Davidson

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.91.

GPK has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

GPK traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $15.69. 39,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,125,026. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

