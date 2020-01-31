FY2020 EPS Estimates for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Lifted by Analyst

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Microsoft in a report issued on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now expects that the software giant will post earnings of $5.67 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.39. William Blair also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.73.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.52. 13,702,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,573,976. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $102.35 and a 12-month high of $168.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,305.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $361,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 123,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,899,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,425. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 86,948 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,133 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 16,741 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Microsoft by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 503,586 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,014,000 after acquiring an additional 68,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1,170.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,270 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 53,683 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

