FY2020 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Cut by Oppenheimer

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the coffee company will earn $3.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.05.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weeden reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.72. 4,030,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,326,150. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $101.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp raised its position in Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 88,698 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 51,821 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 13,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343. 3.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

