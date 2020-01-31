FY2021 EPS Estimates for PolyOne Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:POL)

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) – Analysts at G.Research boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PolyOne in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.90.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. PolyOne had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $658.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on POL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

NYSE POL traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.26. The company had a trading volume of 688,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,716. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. PolyOne has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $37.33. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average is $32.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PolyOne by 24,667.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 242,480 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in PolyOne by 253.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 48,396 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in PolyOne by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 272,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 67,670 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PolyOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,150,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PolyOne by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

