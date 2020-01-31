G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. G1 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.43.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:GTHX traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.36. The stock had a trading volume of 349,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.01. G1 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $41.80. The company has a current ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 14.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 93,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.