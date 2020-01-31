Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd (NYSE:GCV) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.91

Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd Inc (NYSE:GCV)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.91 and traded as low as $5.87. Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd shares last traded at $5.93, with a volume of 6,005 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average is $5.56.

Get Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCV. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 31,359 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 48,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.